Union Tourism Minister KJ Alphons on Monday said that it was the Christian and Muslim women who were trying to enter the shrine. He stressed that it was not because any of the women trying to enter were Lord Ayappa's devotes but was because they want to create a law and order situation.

Union Tourism Minister KJ Alphons on Monday sparked a controversy amid protest over the Supreme Court’s verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the shrine. The minister said that it was the Christian and Muslim women who were trying to enter the shrine. He stressed that it was not because any of the women, trying to enter the temple, were Lord Ayappa’s devotes but because they want to create a law and order situation.

Speaking at a press conference in the capital, Union Minister said that among those trying to disrupt Sabarimala temple were a Muslim woman who doesn’t even believe in Mosque and a Christian woman who doesn’t even go to the church. The Minister said that these girls were going to Sabarimala just to get in front of the cameras.

The Tourism minister said that it was not acceptable in a democratic country like India. He called the attempts to enter the shrine as “unfair” for the people of Kerala and said that because of this a communal tension is being created in a place like Kerala “where people live completely in harmony.”

KJ Alphons is not the first one who’s belittled the ongoing attempts by women devotees to enter the shrine. Earlier, Union Minister Smriti Irani had said that everyone has a right to pray but not to desecrate.

Irani that she was nobody to speak on the verdict as she was a serving cabinet minister but the logic is as simple as if you don’t take blood-soaked sanitary napkins to your friend’s house then why would you take them into the house of God.

According to reports, she made the comment in the context of several reports that an activist tried to enter Sabarimala temple carrying used sanitary pads. However, the activist had categorically denied such reports as baseless.

After the Supreme Court’s verdict, veteran Malayalam actor Kollam Thulasi, issued an open threat challenging the verdict saying that women entering the temple should be ripped in half.

