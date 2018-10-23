Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday lambasted Thazhamon Madhom, the tanthri family, which holds the traditional rights of being head priests at the temple, alluding to the 2006 controversy when former tanthri of Sabarimala was nabbed with 2 women at a flat. Apart from the scathing attack on the priests, Pinarayi Vijayan said that Sabarimala temple belonged to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and not to any individual entity or family

Days after one of the chief priests of the Sabarimala temple came out against the Kerala government’s stand to implement the Supreme Court’s order allowing women of all ages to enter the shrine, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hit back at Thazhamon Madhom, the tanthri family, which holds the traditional rights of being head priests at the temple, alluding to the 2006 controversy when former tanthri of Sabarimala was nabbed with 2 women at a flat.

Speaking at a meeting in Pathanamthitta to clarify the stance of the ruling LDF on the Supreme Court’s verdict to allow mensurating women to offer prayers at the shrine, Prinarayi Vijayan used strong words to criticise the temple priest.

Pinarayi said that Ayyappan was believed to be eternal celibate and hence women can’t enter, however in such temples in other parts of India, priests are also celibates, stressing that married priests can’t perform puja but the celibacy of Sabarimala’s tanthri is well known.

Pinarayi didn’t stop here, he said that the tanthri family crossed the lines sometime back and went for prostitution at Ernakulam.

The CM was alluding to an incident that happened in 2006 when former tanthri of Sabarimala temple was found by a police team along with a woman goon leader and a prostitute. The police had alleged that the head priest had gone there for prostitution. The tanthri was then ripped off his rights for tanthra and his brother and son became the head priests.

Worth mentioning is that he was later discharged of charges but the news sent shock waves in the entire state.

Apart from the scathing attack on the priests, Pinarayi Vijayan said that Sabarimala temple belonged to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and not to any individual entity or family. He lambasted both the Thazhamon Madhom, the family of the priests, as well as the Pandalam royal family, who have an intrinsic link with the priests.

