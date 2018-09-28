Sabarimala verdict LIVE updates: The Supreme will pronounce its judgement on the entry of women in Sabarimala temple in Kerala today. A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra and comprising Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra is examining the entry of women between the ages of 10 and 50 from entering the temple due to "impurity".

Sabarimala verdict LIVE updates: The Supreme will pronounce its judgement on the entry of women in Sabarimala temple in Kerala today. A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra and comprising Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra is examining the entry of women between the ages of 10 and 50 from entering the temple due to “impurity”. The apex court will pronounce its verdict on the petition filed by the five women lawyers challenging the 27-year-old Kerala High Court order which had upheld the restriction on women.

On August 2 this year, the court had reserved its order on the issue after concluding the hearing. If the court allows the entry of women into Sabarilama temple in Kerala, it would be an example for future petitions against similar prohibitory practices in places of worship across religions.

Live Blog

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App