Sabarimala issue: Two women devotees, below the age of 50, entered and offered prayers at Kerala’s Sabarimala temple at 3.45am today. A small group of policemen in civil uniform escorted them to the temple, reports said. The two have been identified as Bindu and Kanakdurga who had earlier tried to reach the Lord Ayyappa shrine last week but were blocked by protestors. The Supreme Court had on September 28 permitted the entry of women of all ages to offers prayers at the Lord Ayyappa shrine, but since then no women had been able to enter the temple due to massive protests by Ayyappa devotees.

They contended that temple tradition should be respected and believe that that ban between 10 and 50 years should stay as the deity Lord Ayyappa is celibate.

Earlier, more than two dozens women made unsuccessful attempts to enter the Lord Ayyappa shrine. A video posted by news agency ANI shows two women wearing black dresses and hurrying towards the shrine. On Friday, a 620-km women’s wall was formed along the western of Kerala’s national highways to resist communal forces out to make Kerala a mental asylum. Around 20 lakh women were part of the campaign.

Several Hindu outfits including RSS in Kerala are agitating against the entry of women of menstrual age into the Sabarimala temple.

#WATCH Two women devotees Bindu and Kanakdurga entered & offered prayers at Kerala's #SabarimalaTemple at 3.45am today pic.twitter.com/hXDWcUTVXA — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2019

