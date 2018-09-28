The Supreme Court lifted a century-old ban that prohibited women from entering the temple. The landmark verdict was given by a five-judge bench comprising of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and comprising Justices RF Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.

In a historic verdict given by the Supreme Court in the Sabarimala Temple case, the apex court lifted a century-old ban that prohibited women from entering the temple. The landmark verdict was given by a five-judge bench comprising of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and comprising Justices RF Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra. While reading out the verdict in Sabarimala temple case, CJI Dipak Misra said that the women belong to all age groups will be allowed to enter Kerala’s Sabarimala temple.

The Supreme Court said that the practice of barring women (10 years to 50 years of age) from entering the Sabarimala temple in Kerala violates the Constitutional principles. Batting for gender equality, the Supreme Court said that the right to worship is given to all the devotees and hence there can be no discrimination based on gender.

The five-judge bench delivered four judgements. Out of the judgements, CJI Dipak Misra wrote one for himself and for Justice Khanwilkar. While Justices Chandrachud and Nariman wrote a concurring judgment. On the other hand, Justice Malhotra presented a dissenting opinion.

Presenting a dissenting judgement, Justice Indu Malhotra said that the present judgment won’t be limited to Sabarimala and will have wide ramifications. She added that issues that involve deep religious sentiments shouldn’t be ordinarily interfered.

Justice Indu Malhotra added that religious practices can’t solely be tested on the basis of Right to Equality. She claimed that it is upto the worshippers to decide the essential practice of the religion and not the court.

Religious practices can't solely be tested on the basis of the right to equality. It's up to the worshippers, not the court to decide what's religion's essential practice: Justice Indu Malhotra, dissenting judge. #SabrimalaVerdict pic.twitter.com/gNPOS5RAIQ — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2018

Reacting to the historic verdict by the Supreme Court, the Kerala government welcomed the verdict and further termed it a progressive one. Sabarimala temple had banned the entry of women due to the nature of the deity and customs. The authorities had barred menstruating women from entering the Sabarimala temple.

