Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala of the United Democratic Front said that women weren't banned in the temple, only a particular age wasn't allowed while asserting that custom was being followed for more than 500 years. Chennithala had further said that all party members will meet and have a discussion on the issue on Thursday.

The Congress led-United Democratic Front (UDF) seems to be in a state of flux after Supreme Court allowed the entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala temple. On Wednesday, leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said that women weren’t banned in the temple, only a particular age wasn’t allowed while asserting that custom was being followed for more than 500 years.

Chennithala had further said that all party members will meet and have a discussion on the issue on Thursday.

UDF govt supported views of devotees. Women weren’t banned in Sabarimala only a particular age wasn’t allowed. This custom’s being followed for more than 5000 yrs. UDF has called all former Devaswom Board members of our party and we’ll have a discussion tomorrow, Chennithala was quoted as saying by ANI.

UDF govt supported views of devotees. Women weren't banned in #Sabrimala only a particular age wasn't allowed.This custom's being followed for more than 5000 yrs. UDF has called all former Devaswom Board Pres&members of our party&we'll have discussion tomorrow: Ramesh Chennithala pic.twitter.com/U8lTYwIi4Z — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2018

Earlier, the Kerala government made it clear that it has no plan to file a review petition against the Supreme Court order. The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the hill shrine, has also not taken any decision to go for any review in this regard, however, with UDF saying it will talk to its TDB members, these dynamics could change.

UDF is not the lone voice coming out against the order, earlier in the day, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) though welcomed the verdict when it was delivered, on Wednesday called upon all stakeholders to analyse the verdict and come together on availing judicial option.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More