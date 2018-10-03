The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) though welcomed the verdict when it was delivered, on Wednesday called upon all stakeholders to analyse the verdict and come together on availing judicial option. The statement has come on the heels of a controversy after state government headed by Pinarayi Vijayan asked the Sabarimala authorities to make arrangements for the women devotees who'll come to offer worship.

Days after Supreme Court struck down the religious law prohibiting women’s entry into Sabarimala temple, protests have started to brew over the verdict. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) though welcomed the verdict when it was delivered, on Wednesday called upon all stakeholders to analyse the verdict and come together on availing judicial option.

The RSS, although also categorically stated that they honour the honourable Supreme Court’s judgement, the right-wing outfit also claimed that the issue is associated with sentiments of millions of devotees, who are protesting against the forceful breaking of the tradition.

“While the Supreme Court Judgement should be respected, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh calls upon all the stakeholders, including spiritual and community leaders to come together to analyse and address the issue availing judicial options also. They must convey their concerns on their right to worship in a manner which best suits their faith and devotion, to the authorities in a peaceful manner,” RSS said in a statement.

The statement has come on the heels of a controversy after state government headed by Pinarayi Vijayan asked the Sabarimala authorities to make arrangements for the women devotees who’ll come to offer worship.

