The Supreme Court had on September 28 permitted the entry of women of all ages to offers prayers at the Lord Ayyappa shrine

A 36-year-old Dalit women activist SP Manju on Wednesday claimed that she entered the temple in disguise and offered prayers in the wee hours of Tuesday. This has come days after Bindu and Kanakagruga scripted history after entering Lord Ayyappa shrine for the first time following the Supreme Court verdict that allowed women of menstruating ages to enter Sabarimala temple. Manju shared videos on the Facebook page of ‘Navodhana Keralam Sabarimalayilekku’, wherein she can be seen entering the temple disguised as an elderly woman.

Though the police are yet to confirm her claims, Manju has said that she went without police protection and trekked to the 18 holy steps as part of the devotees. Worth mentioning is that Manju is part of the 20-women who tried to enter the shrine in October last year. It was reported that her house in Kollam was then attacked by the protesters.

“I had a fruitful darshan of the presiding deity. I came as an ordinary pilgrim. But, of course, to dodge protestors, I dyed my hair white and pretended to be an aged woman. Nobody noticed me and I will continue my visit in future also,” Manju said in her post.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has fixed January 22 as the hearing date for petitions challenging the women’s entry order.

