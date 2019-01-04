Sasikala, a Sri Lankan national, entered the Sabarimala shrine on Thursday night. However, the woman could only go up the holy steps and wasn't allowed to offer prayers to Lord Ayyappa. Earlier in the day, The Hindu reported that Sasikala had walked up the holy steps without any hindrance and offered her prayers at the sanctum sanctorum. However, as per the woman's statement on ANI, she was turned away by the police.

After Bindu and Kanakadurga scripted history, another woman Sasikala, a Sri Lankan national, entered the Sabarimala shrine on Thursday night. However, the woman could only go up the holy steps and wasn’t allowed to offer prayers to Lord Ayyappa. This has come on the heels Sabarimala Karma Samathi (SKS) and other right-wing outfits spearheading the protest against the 2 women who entered the temple.

Reports suggest, the woman Sasikala climbed the 18 holy steps without any hindrance but was not allowed to go further. Her relatives were also present and they were provided covert security by the police.

According to Aisnet News, police stopped Sasikala as protests had erupted against Sasikala entering the temple at Marakootam. According to a report on The News Minute, Sasikala at Pamba said that she not worship and the police had sent her back. “I am a devotee. I wanted to pray, I had completed the 48-day vratham (penance), who are they to send me back?” Sasikala was quoted as saying.

