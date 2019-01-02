Widespread protests erupted in various parts of Kerala including Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram districts after two women of menstruating age entered Sabarimala temple in the wee hours of Wednesday. Devasom board minister Kadagampilly Surendran was attacked in Guruvayyur and violent protests took place against CPIM leader Shailaja in Kannur.

Widespread protests erupted in various parts of Kerala including Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram districts after two women of menstruating age entered Sabarimala temple in the wee hours of Wednesday. The women, identified as Bindu and Kanaka Durga, had tried to enter the shrine last month but had been stopped by protestors. The temple was later shut down for ritual purification for one and a half hours before reopening. They have become the first women to offer prayers at Sanctum sanctorum of Lord Ayyappa shrine since the Supreme Court overturned the centuries-old tradition last year.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has confirmed that two women had darshan at Sabarimala temple. A video posted by news agency ANI shows two women wearing black dresses and hurrying towards the shrine. Meanwhile, the Kerala unit of BJP has called a statewide bandh against the breakdown of what they call the temple tradition that should be respected as the deity there is a celibate.

Devasom board minister Kadagampilly Surendran was attacked in Guruvayyur and violent protests took place against CPIM leader Shailaja in Kannur. Both leaders were shown black flags.

BJP Mahila Morcha members protesting against the entry of two women in Sabarimala temple were stopped from entering the state Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, ANI news agency reports said.

Kerala: Five BJP Mahila Morcha members protesting against two women entering #SabarimalaTemple today, stopped from entering the state secretariat by police in Thiruvananthapuram. pic.twitter.com/cUIfCkhVRv — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More