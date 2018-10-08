Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday told reporters that he spoke to his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani on Sunday on violence against migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar after a rape case in Sabarkantha. Demanding strict action against those involved in the attack, Nitish said the Gujarat government is monitoring the situation and the culprits should be punished without any bias.

The migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar living in Gujarat were attacked after it was reported that a 14-year-old girl was raped in the state’s Sabarkantha district by a 20-year-old man hailing from Bihar. The rape

incident took place on September 28 after which the accused was arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Police have arrested as many as 342 people for allegedly attacking migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and interrogating the people who have been arrested for these attacks.

Gujarat Home Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja said the state police are taking necessary action wherever needed and they have registered 3 cases under the IT Act for spreading hatred on social media.

Jadeja also mentioned the Gujarat government have taken action against people involved in these attacks in the last 4-5 days.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the violent backlash in Gujarat against migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar following the arrest of a Bihar man, for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in the Sabarkantha district last week.

