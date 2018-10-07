Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the violent backlash in Gujarat against migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar following the arrest of a Bihar man, for allegedly raping a 14-month-old girl in the Sabarkantha district last week. Tejashwi questioned the PM if it was his so called 'Wonder world of Gujrat' that he had sold to nation in 2014?

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the violent backlash in Gujarat against migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar following the arrest of a Bihar man for allegedly raping a 14-month-old girl in the Sabarkantha district last week. Tejashwi questioned the PM if it was his so called ‘Wonder world of Gujrat’ that he had sold to nation in 2014? Terming the attack ‘shameful’, the RJD leader also blamed the BJP/ RSS for turning Gujrat into a nursery of hatred and violence against poor, dalits and minorities.

Dear @narendramodi Ji, Is it ur so called 'Wonder world of Gujrat' you had sold to Nation in 2014? People from UP, Bihar,MP being mobbed in Gujarat. BJP/RSS has turned Gujrat into a nursery of hatred & violence against poor, dalits & minorities. Shameful!https://t.co/66W8y50oC4 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 7, 2018

Thousands of migrant workers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh left for their villages from Ahmedabad after the alleged rape of a 14-month-old girl triggered revenge attacks against “non-Gujaratis”. The toddler was raped on September 28.

Speaking on security arrangements in the state following incidents of violence after a rape case in Sabarkantha, Gujarat DGP Shivanand Jha said 17 company and 1 platoon of State Reserve Police (SRP) have been deployed in the affected districts. He said the Gujarat Police have registered 42 cases in this regard and arrested 342 people for their alleged involvement in the case and a probe is underway.

On being questioned that he fanned violence against UP/Bihar migrants after a rape case in Sabarkantha, Congress MLA Alpesh Thakore termed the incident ‘unfortunate’ and said that all Indians are safe in Gujarat and Gujaratis have never advocated violence and only talked peace.

A week-long violence in several districts of Gujarat which broke out after the rape of a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha has reportedly triggered the exodus of the several people who hail from north Indian states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. After the matter was highlighted, the Gujarat Police launched several investigations and nabbed a 20-year-old Bihar labourer accused of raping the minor at the ceramic factory where he was working as a labour. The following rape incident caused widespread anger among the locals that resulted in several violent incidents.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More