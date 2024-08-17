In the early hours of Saturday morning, Train number 19168, the Sabarmati Express, derailed in a block section between Kanpur and Bhimsen station in Uttar Pradesh. Despite the alarming nature of the incident, Indian Railways confirmed that no injuries were reported from the site, bringing relief to the passengers and their families.

The derailment occurred at a time when most passengers were still in their berths, unaware of the unfolding situation. It involved 22 bogies and had occurred at approximately 2:35 AM and has prompted a thorough investigation by railway authorities and local law enforcement.According to initial reports from the train’s driver, a boulder is believed to have struck the engine, causing significant damage to the engine’s cattle guard. This impact is suspected to have led to the derailment, although the exact sequence of events is still under investigation by Indian Railways.

Indian Railways’ response

In response to the incident, Indian Railways acted swiftly to ensure the safety and comfort of all passengers on board. Buses were immediately dispatched to the location to safely evacuate and transfer passengers to Kanpur. The prompt action by railway authorities ensured that the passengers were moved efficiently and without any further complications.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Rakesh Verma, who assessed the derailment site, confirmed that, despite the significant disruption, no injuries were reported among the passengers. “Twenty-two bogies have derailed, but no one is injured. All the passengers are being sent back to the station by bus. A memo train is also on its way here. Fortunately, there are no casualties of any kind,” ADM Verma informed ANI.

The derailment was reportedly caused by the engine of the Sabarmati Express striking an object that had been placed on the track. This collision led to the derailment of the train. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw provided further details, stating, “The engine of Sabarmati Express (Varanasi to Ahmedabad) hit an object placed on the track and derailed near Kanpur at 02:35 AM today. Sharp hit marks are observed. Evidence is protected. IB and UP police are also working on it. No injuries to passengers or staff. A train has been arranged for passengers for onward journey to Ahmedabad.”

Additionally, an 8-coach MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) rake was dispatched at 5:21 AM to assist in facilitating the movement of passengers to Kanpur. This quick deployment underscores the Indian Railways’ commitment to passenger safety and their readiness to respond to emergencies.

Officials at the scene observed sharp hit marks on the engine, and evidence near the 16th coach from the locomotive has been secured for further analysis. According to the initial investigation, there was no fracture in the railway track itself, suggesting that the derailment was due to the impact with the object on the track rather than a structural issue with the railway.

Railway DRM of Jhansi Division, Deepak Kumar, reassured the public that there were no casualties or injuries in the incident. “The passengers have been taken back to Kanpur via bus and train. Another train has been prepared in Kanpur to take the passengers to their respective destinations,” he stated. In response to the derailment, Indian Railways also arranged a relief train to ensure that passengers could continue their journey to Ahmedabad without further delay

As the investigation continues, Indian Railways has assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken to determine the cause of the derailment and to prevent similar incidents in the future. The affected section of the railway is under close scrutiny, and engineers are working to assess the damage and restore normal operations as quickly as possible.

Helpline numbers

In the aftermath of the derailment, Indian Railways has also issued emergency helpline numbers for concerned stations to provide information and assistance to those affected by the incident:

PRYJ: 0532-2408128, 0532-2407353, 0532-2408149 CNB: 0512-2323018, 0512-2323016, 0512-2323015 MZP: 0544-2220097 FTP: 7392964622 NYN: 0532-2697252 CAR: 8840377893 ETW: 7525001249 HRS/ASM: 7525001336 PHD: 7505720185

These helpline numbers have been set up to provide real-time updates and support to passengers and their families, ensuring that they have access to the latest information regarding the situation.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

