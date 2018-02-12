Criticising the state budget, Sachin Pilot has said that BJP's defeat in by-polls has taken a toll on government's morale and it was evident in the budget announcements. He added although the govt had announced waiving off farmers' loan upto Rs 50,000, the fact is that only 20% farmers avail loans from cooperative banks.

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Monday criticised the state budget and said it had not been able to instill the faith of people in the govt. “Vasundhara Raje is a responsible chief minister but this budget failed to instill faith among the people of Rajasthan,” Pilot said while addressing a press conference following the announcement of the budget. Hitting out at Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje’s claims that the state had come out of BIMARU category, Pilot said that the total public debt had increased to ₹ 2,40,000 crore from ₹ 1,21,000 crore in 2018-19.

He further said the defeat in by-polls has taken a toll on government’s morale and it was evident in the budget announcements.“In Raje’s budget speech, the impact of the by-poll defeats is evident. Under pressure announcements have been made but this will not control the damage,” the Congress leader said. He added although the govt had announced waiving off farmers’ loan upto Rs 50,000, the fact is that only 20% farmers avail loans from cooperative banks.

“No other state has set any such limit, including BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh that waived off loans of ₹40,000 crore, and Maharashtra of ₹35,000 crore. More than 80% of farmers take loan from nationalized banks,” he said. Mr Pilot added that the Opposition will continue to exert pressure on govt for a complete loan waiver. “We will continue to pressurize the government for complete loan waiver at the block, district and division levels. The government has to bring an amendment, and if does not, than the next Congress government will do it.”