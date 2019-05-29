Rahul's uncertainty to continue as the Congress President has impacted the state leaders as Sachin Pilot now seem unsure over his continuation as the deputy CM as well as Rajasthan Congress chief. Reportedly, Pilot will be quitting Congress if Rahul Gandhi resigns as the party chief.

With Rahul Gandhi’s resignation insistence as Congress President looming over the party, now reports suggest that Rajasthan deputy CM and state Congress chief Sachin Pilot will not only step down , but also quit Congress, if Gandhi deserts the leadership role. Following Congress’s humiliating rout in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, Congress President had announced to step down from the post even as the Congress Working Committee (CWC) unanimously rejecting the offer.

Rahul’s uncertainty to continue as the Congress President has impacted the state leaders as Sachin Pilot now seem unsure over his continuation as the deputy CM as well as Rajasthan Congress chief. At present the Rajasthan Congress has 100 MLAs in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly which comprises 73 BJP members, 6 BSP members, 3 from RLP, two each from CPI (M), and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), while one from Rashtriya Lok Dal. The house also has 13 independent members.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan is supported by six BSP MLAs and 12 independents, however, the Congress government recently appears to be in crisis as the BSP MLAs were scheduled to meet governor Kalyan Singh on Monday, though the meeting was cancelled at the last minute.

As far as Pilot’s resignation is concerned, reports suggested that Pilot’s tenure as the state Congress chief had ended in March and he was given extension till October due to Lok Sabha elections, however the same extension could be cut-short. Speculation is rife that the Congress, in case asks Pilot to shift base to another region, the deputy CM could quit the post and leave the party and may also take claim to form a government with the support of independents and few BJP MLAs. He could, thus also become the Rajasthan chief minister.

Reportedly another state Congress minister Lalchand Kataria has also tendered his resignation though there’s no official confirmation from the Congress officials. Ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly polls in November, Pilot was projected by the Congress as its chief ministerial face in the state with Ashok Gehlot insisting. Post electoral victory of the Congress in Rajasthan, Pilot had fought for the CM’s post, however, seniority was given preference as Gehlot was made the Rajasthan chief minister.

Both Gehlot and Pilot were given charge to look after the Congress campaign for Lok Sabha polls, but the duo failed to make any mark as Congress didn’t win a single seat in the state.

