Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot allegedly met Ahmed Patel, senior Congress leader late on Saturday night. Sachin Pilot is in Delhi with some of his loyalist MLAs.

In the middle of a political slugfest over the BJP’s alleged attempts to topple the Congress-led Rajasthan government, Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot allegedly met Ahmed Patel, senior Congress leader late on Saturday night.

Sachin Pilot is in Delhi with some of his loyalist MLAs. On Saturday, he came to Delhi to meet party high command and has requested time for a meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Congress interim President.

Both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have been informed about the situation. A party insider said that Sonia Gandhi will take a call on the issue.

On Saturday night, Ashok Gehlot held a meeting of the council of ministers at his residence to talk about the political situation in the Rajasthan.

Ashok Gehlot asked all party MLAs to give a letter of support to him. Sachin Pilot didn’t attend the meeting. Gehlot claimed that PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah were planning a conspiracy as they were unable to endure him or his government.

Ashok Gehlot attacked BJP as the state police’s special operations group arrested two persons and the Anti-Corruption Bureau filed a preliminary inquiry against three Independent MLAs for alleged attempts of bribing Congress MLAs ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls last month.

Ashok Gehlot said that BJP is trying to buy MLAs by offering them up to Rs 25 crore. BJP strike back at it and said that Ashok Gehlot was incapable to check the internal strife in the state Congress and therefore targeting the opposition party.

Sachin Pilot complained that he has been sidelined in the Ashok Gehlot government. Congress seems to be in a profound crisis in Rajasthan.

Three months before, Jyotiraditya Scindia swapped sides with 23 loyalist MLAs which resulted in Congress losing MP (Madhya Pradesh) to the BJP.

SOG also sought time from CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot to record their statements in the case. Sachin Pilot is allegedly furious after receiving the SOG notice.

