Sachin Pilot, who last month left the Congress Party along with 18 other MLAs, has now returned after talks with party leaders, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi. He says that there is "no place for personal enmity' in politics, and calls for work towards renewing public trust in himself and the Congress Party.

Sachin Pilot, who last month led an exodus of 18 MLAs from the Ashok Gehlot led Congress Party in Rajasthan, has now called a truce with the party. After meeting with Congress leaders, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, he has decided to resolve the matter internally.

In speaking to the media after talks with the Gandhis, Pilot states that a three-member committee would be formed by Congress for the issues raised by him and other MLAs. He also said that there was no place for “malice or personal enmity in politics.”

He said that Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi had heard his concerns patiently, and would soon be setting up a path to redress them.

On Ashok Gehlot’s ‘nikamma’ remark against him, Pilot struck a conciliatory tone, and said that he respected Ashok Gehlot, as he was elder to him, but still felt that he ha the right to raise work-related issues. He also pointed out that he had never used any such abusive language.

He called for work towards strengthening the public’s trust and confidence in himself and the Congress Party.

Ashok Gehlot, the Rajasthan CM, has also reacted to Pilot’s calling of a truce, and said that the Congress government would complete its 5 year term, and that peace would remain in the Congress Party.

He also took the opportunity to attack the BJP, and accused them of trying to topple the government through attempts at horse-trading.

