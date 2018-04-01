Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar after finishing his term as a Rajya Sabha MP has donated his entire salary to the Prime Minister Relief Fund. Acknowledging his contributions for the welfare of the public, the PMO in a letter thanked him for his efforts. Sachin donated his salaries and allowance amounting close to Rs 90 lakh.

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar has set an example by donating his entire salary and allowance that he earned during his term as a Rajya Sabha MP to the Prime Minister’s relief fund. Sachin who continues to remain one of the admirers of the game contributed generously to the welfare and development of the people during his political stint. As per his reputation in the cricket field, he was never involved in any political drama and silently did his work. The Mumbai born earned a salary close to Rs 90 lakh during his term in the Rajya Sabha.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) acknowledging his contributions for the welfare of the country wrote a letter thanking him. Sachin had during his 6 years term earned nearly Rs 90 lakh through salaries and monthly allowance, which his office confirmed has been donated to the PM Relief Fund and will be utilised in providing assistance to the needy. “Prime Minister acknowledges this thoughtful gesture and conveys his gratitude. These contributions will be of immense help in providing assistance to the persons in distress,” the PMO wrote in a letter to Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood actress Rekha were among few Rajya Sabha MPs criticised for their low attendance. It can be understood that their professional commitments sometimes stand in their way, now that Sachin’s term has ended recently his office has released the records and data of the work taken up under his guidance. The cricketer like the cricket field boasts off a great track record in politics to and has apart from adopting two villages, sanctioned at least 185 projects.

ALSO READ: David Warner’s wife Candice blames herself for husband’s downfall after ball-tampering scandal

As per the data released by Tendulkar’s office, he has utilised the MP Local Area Development fund to turn at least 185 projects into reality. Out of Rs 30 crore allocated to him, his office claimed that Rs 7.4 crore was put into educational development. The funds were used in building classrooms, improving infrastructure among other. Puttam Raju Kandriga in Andhra Pradesh and Donja in Maharashtra are the villages adopted by Tendulkar under the Sansad Gram Adarsh Gram Yojana Scheme.

ALSO READ: IPL 2018: Steve Smith will be missed, says Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App