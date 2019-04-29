Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar today cased his vote along with his family in Mumbai's Bandra. Mumbai's 6 seats are in today's Lok Sabha contest including Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai South.

Former cricket Sachin Tendulkar, who is often known as the god of cricket, on Monday casted his vote in Mumbai’s Bandra. Sachin came out to vote with his family-wife Anjali Tendulkar, daughter Sara Tendulkar and son Arjun Tendulkar. All of them cast their vote at polling booth number 203 in Bandra. Sara and Arjun were the first time voters in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

According to the reports, 37.2% overall voter turnout was recorded till 1 pm. Mumbai’s 6 seats are in today’s Lok Sabha contest including Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai South. While Nandurbar, Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Maval, Shirur and Shirdi are the other seats to face the voters.

Mumbai North has recorded 19.46 % voting, which is the highest voting till now in all seats of Mumbai. Its a star-studded seat from where Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar is contesting on Congress’ ticket against BJP MP Gopal Shetty. The lowest turnout was in Mumbai South 15.51 %, where former Union Minister Milind M. Deora is contesting against Shiv Sena’s Arvind G. Sawant.

Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, daughter Sara Tendulkar, and son Arjun Tendulkar after casting their vote at polling center number 203 in Bandra. Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar are first time voters. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/0dNVhNR8mg — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App