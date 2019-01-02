Sachin Tendulkar's coach Ramakant Achrekar passes away at 86, say reports. Ramakant Achrekar was born in 1932 and shaped Sachin Tendulkar's cricketing career. Ramakant Achrekar was also a Dronacharya awardee and a well-renowned coach, who had produced many Indian cricketing stars from his Ramakant Achrekar cricket academy.

Sachin Tendulkar’s coach Ramakant Achrekar passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86 years. The man who coached god of cricket and other Indian crickets big stars took his last breath in Mumbai. Ramakant Achrekar was born in 1932 and shaped Sachin Tendulkar’s cricketing career. Ramakant Achrekar was a well-renowned coach and a Dronacharya awardee. He was used to coach students in Dadar’s Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Till the last day of his career, Sachin Tendulkar was used to take the help from Ramakant Achrekar and correct his shots. Former cricketer and all-rounder Mohammad Kaif shared his condolences on Twitter saying, “Condolences to his family and loved ones on the passing away of #RamakantAchrekar sir, who shaped and gave us a gift called Sachin Tendulkar!”

Condolences to his family and loved ones on the passing away of #RamakantAchrekar sir, who shaped and gave us a gift called Sachin Tendulkar ! pic.twitter.com/S7LIhNV4rh — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 2, 2019

Former middle-order specialist VVS Laxman, in a tweet, said, ” My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of #RamakantAchrekar Sir , who was instrumental in giving a jewel to Indian cricket.”

My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of #RamakantAchrekar Sir , who was instrumental in giving a jewel to Indian cricket. pic.twitter.com/qUZzG5Guf9 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 2, 2019

A few months back, Sachin Tendulkar had shared a special video message for his coach Ramakant Achrekar on the Teachers day. In the tweet, the master-blaster had said, “Happy #TeachersDay! The lessons you taught me have always served me well. Sharing an incident with you all that changed my life!”

