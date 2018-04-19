A day after 9 AAP advisors were sacked as the Centre said the posts were not sanctioned, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha send a letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh enclosing a demand draft of grand total RS 2.50 "refund of remuneration received during his tenure". In his letter, Chadha also mentioned he was offered Re 1 per month and over his tenure.

In a letter to Rajnath Singh, Chadha said, "I was offered an honorarium of Re 1 per month and over my time there earned a princely sum of Rs. 2.50: Raghav Chadha

Sparking a fresh showdown between Narendra Modi government and the ruling party in Delhi, the ministry of home affairs on Tuesday, April 17, cancelled 10 posts of advisors held by AAP members in the Delhi cabinet. These leaders include Atishi Marlena, Raghav Chaddha and Arunoday Prakash. Hitting at the Centre on Wednesday, April 18, Raghav Chadha in a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) enclosed a demand draft of 2.50 as “refund of remuneration received during his tenure”.

In a letter to Rajnath Singh, Chadha said, “I was offered an honorarium of Re 1 per month and over my time there earned a princely sum of Rs. 2.50.” He also said that in 2015, after the AAP came to power, the new Delhi government had appointed a few people with domain expertise as advisors in the government in order to ensure that all the work that was promised to Delhi people happens efficiently. And these people had been working without any greed for the Delhi people and it is “regretful that they had to be targeted for that.” Chadha is one of the closest confidants of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. He was appointed an advisor to the deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia to prepare the Delhi budget in 2016.

My letter to Hon'ble Minister of Home Affairs regarding retrospective sacking of 9 advisors, including me. Enclosed demand draft in favour of Ministry of Home Affairs as refund of remuneration of Rs.2.50/- received during my tenure. pic.twitter.com/GKmnjPVpfc — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) April 18, 2018

Meanwhile on Tuesday, the General Administration Department of the national capital’s government said that the appointment of advisors and consultants in various ministries were cancelled, citing a home Ministry letter dated April 10, which reads,”The appointees officiating are not in the list of posts approved for the ministers and Chief Minister of Delhi. No prior approval of the Central government has been taken for creation of said posts on which these people have been appointed.”

