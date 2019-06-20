Sanjiv Bhatt is an accused in the 1990 custodial death case who had brutally beaten up one of the detainees during police custody. Detainee Prabhudas Vaishnani eventually succumbed to injuries and a complaint was lodged against Bhatt by Vaishnani's brother.

Sacked Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sanjiv Bhatt has been sentenced to life imprisonment in a 29-year old custodial death case. Another accused IPS Pravinsinh Jhala has been given life term as well. Meanwhile, the judgement on four other accused policemen is awaited.

Bhatt is an accused in the 1990 custodial death case which was lodged in Jamnagar district. The Supreme Court last week refused to hear Bhatt’s plea seeking examination of 11 additional witnesses in the case. He had moved to the court saying that the examination of 11 witnesses was crucial to arrive at a fair decision in the case.

On the other hand, the Gujarat police had strongly opposed Bhatt’s plea calling it a tactic to delay the outcome of the case. In 1990 Bhatt had arrested Prabhudas Vaishnani along with 133 others for communal disharmony and other offences during a bandh call in view of BJP leader LK Advani’s Rath Yatra.

Vaishnani was brutally beaten up during custody and later succumbed to injuries following which a complaint was filed against Bhatt and five other policemen by Vaishnani’s brother.

The trial against Bhatt had started in 2016. Interestingly, he is the same officer who’s known for testifying against the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi for the 2002 riots. He claimed to have been part of the meeting called by Modi in which he allegedly said to let Hindus vent their anger after the Godhra riots.

Bhatt’s claims were rubbished by the probe agencies as they called his testimony unbelievable and said he was not present in the meeting.

