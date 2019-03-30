The former BSF jawan neither wants to lose nor win as his focus is to unmask failure of government in looking after its forces especially the paramilitary forces. He said PM Modi always seeks votes in the name of jawans but in reality, has done nothing for them. Referring to teh recent killing of 40 CRPF personnel in February, he said the killed paramilitary jawans (CRPF soldiers) did not even give the martyrs status by the PM Modi-led government.Yadav will be soon campaigning in Varanasi against Prime Minister Modi with the help of ex-servicemen and farmers. He said they were working on strategies to target as many voters as possible

Former BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav who in 2017, had uploaded a video complaining of low quality food being served to the forces is set to contest the upcoming polls from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Tej Bahadur is a resident of Haryana and in several media interactions, he has claimed to have been approached by various parties to join them. However, he opted for the independent candidate option as he wanted to underline issues that the present government has failed to address, which was possible by not aligning with any party, said the ex-serviceman.

After his recent announcement to fight against PM Modi, Tej Bahadur said by contesting elections he would raise the issue of corruption in the forces. In one of the Twitter posts, this was tweeted, though the veracity of the Twitter handle hasn’t been done :

मोदी के सत्ता में आने के बाद भ्र्ष्टाचार के खिलाफ आवाज उठाई थी लेकिन उसकी सजा मुझे नौकरी से बर्खाश्त करके इस सरकार ने दी,,,अब भ्र्ष्टाचार को खत्म करने की आवाज को लेकर देश की जनता के सामने आ रहा हूं ,,,,,मुझे उम्मीद है कि जनता ही इसमें मेरा सहयोग करेगी।,,,,जय हिंद,,, — Tej Bahadur Yadav (@iTejbahadur) March 30, 2019

The former BSF jawan neither wants to lose nor win as his focus is to unmask failure of government in looking after its forces especially the paramilitary forces. He said PM Modi always seeks votes in the name of jawans but in reality, has done nothing for them. Referring to the recent killing of 40 CRPF personnel in February, he said the killed paramilitary jawans (CRPF soldiers) were not even given the martyr status by the PM Modi-led government.

Yadav will soon be campaigning in Varanasi against Prime Minister Modi with the help of ex-servicemen and farmers. He said they were working on strategies to target as many voters as possible.

In 2017, Yadav was sacked after he posted a video on Facebook complaining about food being served to soldiers who are stationed at deserted locations. Soon after his termination, Yadav has challenged his dismissal in the court and the case at present is in the trial stage.

Calling his dismissal completely unfair, Yadav said his termination was done on unfair parameters as he was told for being undisciplined in his conduct. When Yadav posted his video in 2017, his video was all over on social media and shortly thereafter the former BSF jawan was sacked from service.

