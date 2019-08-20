BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has filed a police complaint against Anurag Kashyap for insulting religious sentiments of Sikhs in Sacred Games 2. While alluding to a scene in the web-series, Bagga accused Kashyap of deliberately hurting the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Tuesday filed an FIR against director Anurag Kashyap for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Sikhs. In the police complaint, the BJP spokesperson accused Kashyap of deliberately and intentionally insulting and outraging the religious feelings of the people belonging to the Sikh community. Bagga filed the complaint on grounds of a scene in Anurag Kashyap directorial web series Sacred Games 2 on Netflix.

Bagga alleged that Kashyap had purposely depicted a scene in which Saif Ali Khan playing Sartaj Singh (a character belonging to the Sikh community) removed his Kada and threw it away. Bagga has also submitted a CD containing the said scene with the police. Bagga noted that in Sikh community considers Kada as a revered and integral part of their religion. He added that people treat Kada with utmost faith and respect.

Filed Police complaint against Anurag Kashyap for insulting my religious belief in Sacred Games-2 @advocate_alakh pic.twitter.com/sGmAw12sOy — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) August 20, 2019

He claimed that Kashyap had consciously depicted the scene with the sole intention of insulting and outraging the religious feelings of the Sikhs. He said Kashyap wanted to promote disharmony, hatred and ill-will among the different religious groups.

He further demanded an FIR under Section 295-A, 153, 153-A, 504 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He also demanded to delete the scene from the web-series and take stringent action against Kashyap. Apart from Bagga, MLA Manjinder S Sirsa has also threatened to sue Sacred Games 2 for hurting sentiments of Sikhs.

I wonder why Bollywood continues to disrespect our religious symbols! Anurag Kashyap deliberatly puts this scene in #SacredGamesS2 where Saif Ali Khan throws his Kada in sea! A KADA is not an ordinary ornament. It’s the pride of Sikhs & a blessing of Guru Sahib @NetflixIndia @ANI pic.twitter.com/c2KMbJVrwA — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 19, 2019

The much-awaited season of Sacred Games 2 was dropped on Netflix on August 15. Apart from Saif Ali Khan, it also features Nawazuddin Siddique, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey.

