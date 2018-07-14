Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took to Twitter to express his views on ongoing Sacred Games controversy and said his father Rajiv Gandhi lived and died in the service of India. Launching a scathing attack on BJP-RSS, the Congress president said that they believe the freedom of expression must be policed and controlled.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took to Twitter to express his views on ongoing Sacred Games controversy and said his father Rajiv Gandhi lived and died in the service of India. Launching a scathing attack on BJP-RSS, the Congress president said that they believe the freedom of expression must be policed and controlled. He further said that he believes freedom of expression is a fundamental democratic right, adding that views of a character on a fictional web series can never change that.

On July 10, a Congress worker from West Bengal filed a complaint against makers of the Netflix India show Sacred Games for allegedly defaming late Prime Minister and Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi. According to reports, Congressman Rajiv Sinha filed the FIR against Netflix, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and producers of Sacred Games.

Speaking on the matter, Rajiv Sinha had said that Sacred Games has taken the Indian film industry to a new low. Two days later, on July 12, a petition was filed in the Delhi High Court against Netflix, seeking court’s directions to Netflix, Phantom Films, a film production and distribution company founded by Anurag Kashyap and Vikas Bahl, and Centre to remove derogatory marks against late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

BJP/RSS believe the freedom of expression must be policed & controlled. I believe this freedom is a fundamental democratic right. My father lived and died in the service of India. The views of a character on a fictional web series can never change that.#SacredGames — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 14, 2018

Sacred Games, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, is an online web series based on Vikram Chandra’s novel by the same name. Sacred Games is directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. Sacred Games has won hearts of millions of people for its excellent storytelling, drama and suspense.

It is a story of a troubled police officer, who is contacted by a ruthless crime boss to prevent a terrorist attack in Mumbai. Saif Ali Khan, who plays Sartaj Singh in Netflix’s India online show, revealed that Sacred Games will be a 4-part series.

