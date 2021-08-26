In his address to the media, Kejriwal said that Sekhwan had blessed them and joined their family. He added that he welcomed him into their family and they wanted him to guide them.

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal was also present when Sekhwan joined his party today. Delhi CM spent some time at Sekhwan’s residence, inquiring about his health. In his address to the media, Kejriwal said that Sekhwan had blessed them and joined their family. He added that he welcomed him into their family and they wanted him to guide them.

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਰਾਜਨੀਤੀ ਦਾ ਇੱਕ ਜਾਣਿਆ-ਪਛਾਣਿਆ ਨਾਮ, ਜੱਥੇਦਾਰ ਸੇਵਾ ਸਿੰਘ ਸੇਖਵਾਂ ਜੀ ਦਾ ਮੈਂ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਵਾਗਤ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ। ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਹੁਣ ਸਮੁੱਚੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਉਮੀਦ ਬਣ ਗਈ ਹੈ, ਅਸੀਂ ਸਾਰੇ ਮਿਲ ਕੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਹਰ ਉਮੀਦ ਨੂੰ ਉਸ ਦੇ ਮੁਕਾਮ ਤੱਕ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਜਾਵਾਂਗੇ। pic.twitter.com/M7PexCEq6c — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 26, 2021

Sekhwan said that he was keeping unwell for the past several months, but no politician came to enquire after his health. He went on to say that it was Arvind Kejriwal who visited him in this hour. He said that he was grateful to him.

After inducting Sekhwan into AAP, Kejriwal said that he and his family had done a lot for Punjab and made a great contribution to the politics of the state. “Today, he has become a part of our family to serve the state,” added Delhi CM.

Sewa Singh Sekhwan, 71, was a minister in the Prakash Singh Badal-led Akali government. He was also the senior vice-president of Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). In 2018, he left Shiromani Akali Dal after carrying out a revolt against the leadership of the party. He then formed SAD (Taksali) with other leaders but eventually switched over to SAD (Democratic).