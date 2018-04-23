Doctors in India have expressed their disagreement over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in London where he said that doctors attend conferences abroad to promote pharmaceutical firms. AIIMS' Resident Doctors Association (RDA), Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Mumbai Association of Medical Consultant (AMC) have also condemned and expressed disappointment over PM's statement.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on Indian doctors in London that they visit abroad to attend conferences to promote pharmaceutical firms, the AIIMS’ Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA), the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Mumbai Association of Medical Consultant (AMC) have expressed their disappointment over the Prime Minister’s remarks. “Doctors visit Singapore, Dubai to attend conferences; they don’t go there because someone is sick. The pharma companies invite them for that. To finally break the resultant sale of expensive medicines the government has launched generic stores where medicines of similar quality are sold at cheaper prices,” PM Modi had said in London.

Expressing their disagreement, doctors in India have said that it has brought shame and humiliation for Indians. Speaking on the matter, an AIIMS’ doctor has said, “We are getting foreign trips in reward of writing costly medicines, but this is utterly shameful to generalise and paint black whole Medical fraternity that too on International forum. We accept there are a few black sheeps in all professions including in government of Modi ji but you cannot generalise the corruption and make fun of Doctors on an international platform.”

Saddened by PM Modi’s statement, IMA’s Dr RN Tandon said, “IMA expresses its displeasure on your unfortunate remarks. The doctors in India are suppressed and exploited by every possible means. He also hit out at the Centre saying there is ‘mess in healthcare’. “The current level of quality testing by the Centre is less than one percent of the total drugs manufactured in such a state of affairs how can doctors betray the confidence of the patients and support the populistic posturing of the Government.” The statement also mentions that doctors support the use of generic drugs but what they are not sure is about the quality of assurance.

Meanwhile, IMA Secretary-General Dr RN Tandon while commenting on Modi’s statement said, “Indian doctors have brought international acclaim and repute due to their world-class proficiency and skill. Engaging in small talk and maligning the entire medical fraternity in India with a broad brush on foreign soil was certainly not expected out of the Prime Minister of the country.”

“We are all saddened by Prime Minister Modi’s remarks on Indian doctors, that also in a country (United Kingdom) where medical system is run by 70% Indians. Issues like medicine prices are in hands of government, not us. We humbly request the Prime Minister to reconsider his remark,” IMA president Dr Ravi S Wankhedkar said while expressing his disagreement over prime minister’s remarks in London.

Previously, while demanding hike in salaries and promotions, resident doctors of AIIMS had asked the prime minister to live their life for a day to understand their stress.

