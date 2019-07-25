Sadhvi Prachi in a yet another blasphemous statement has sparked controversy as she asked Lord Shiva devotees aka Kanwariyas to boycott Muslim shopkeepers and products made by them. During monsoons, Kanwariyas travel across various religious places bare feet and the kanwars used by them are mostly prepared by Muslims.

In a shocking divisive politics rant, Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) Sadhvi Pragya has asked Kanwariyas to boycott Muslims artisans and items manufactured by them. Speaking at a rally in Baghpat on Wednesday, she said 99% of people who make Kanwar for the devotees are Muslims, and the kanwariyas should ensure that Hindus should get employment and not them, which can only come by boycotting Muslims.

Sadhvi’s comment came a day after Samajwadi Party leader and Kairana MLA Nahid Hasan urged Muslims not to buy any product from shop owners who are associated with the BJP. She also asked devotees of Lord Shiva to carry garland in one hand, javelin in another hand and also use the weapon when needed.

She has remained in the media glare for her controversial remarks against the Muslims. Earlier, she had said that those who decided to live in this country post-independence should live like civilians, their growling won’t be tolerated.

Prachi made the comment derisive of Muslims in the holy month of Sawan when thousands of Hindu devotees are taking part in the Kanwar Yatra. However, the BJP leader hasn’t mentioned any specific reason behind the boycott of kanwars sold by Muslims.

In 2015, Sadhvi Prachi had said at a VHP event in Badayun that she had done no wrong by asking Hindu women to mother four children as she was not asking them to give birth to 30-40 pups like others.

The Kanwar yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiv’s devotees who are known as kanwariyas. They travel bare feet to Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to collect river Ganga water and dispense as offerings in Lord Shiva shrine.

