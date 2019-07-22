BJP lawmaker from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur in interaction told party workers that she was elected to do her job selflessly and not clean drains and toilets. Apparently, she was asked questions related to local issues to which she replied that her job wasn't to clean toilets.

BJP’s controversial parliamentarian Pragya Singh Thakur has once again made headlines for noise and not news. Speaking to BJP workers at Sehore (part of her parliamentary constituency Bhopal) on Sunday, Pragya said she was not elected to clean toilets and drains. This ensued criticism from the Congress as the party dubbed her statement as an insult to her mandate.

During the interaction, BJP workers raised local issues which was apparently followed by this response. She asserted MPs were neither elected to clean drains nor toilets. Further, she told the workers that her job was to honestly serve the people.

A Congress spokesperson asked BJP to make its stand clear on Pragya’s statement either by supporting her or acting against her. The spokesperson added that the intensity of Pragya’s statement shows how much importance she gives to the problems of the people.

#WATCH BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Thakur in Sehore: Hum naali saaf karwane ke liye nahi bane hain. Hum aapka shauchalaya saaf karne ke liye bilkul nahi banaye gaye hain. Hum jis kaam ke liye banaye gaye hain, vo kaam hum imaandaari se karenge. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/VT4pcGKkYx — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2019

In a video shared by ANI, Pragya told BJP workers that it was the duty of a Member of Parliament to work in coordination with local public representatives, including local MLAs (legislators) and municipal councilors for the overall development of the constituency. She asked them to get the local issues and work done through the local representatives instead of calling her every now and then.

The statement came after the 49-year-old BJP lawmaker was reportedly responding to a BJP worker complaining about the lack of hygiene and cleanliness in his area.

An accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast, Pragya ever since her nomination for Lok Sabha elections had been on a spree of controversies including the one in which she described Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as a patriot. Even her latest remarks have drawn flak from the opposition as they termed her stance on public grievance as a careless one. Some of the Congress leaders said Pragya’ words showed her attitude towards the clean India campaign and urged PM Modi to take action against her.

