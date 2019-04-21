Addressing media, Sadhvi Pragya Thakur said she had climbed the top of Babri Masjid and demolished it. She also said she would ensure the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and will go there as well to help.

The Election Commission has issued another notice to Sadhvi Pragya Thakur over her controversial remakrs on the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. Confirming that she has received notice from EC, Pragya Thakur said she stands by her words. She is BJP’s Bhopal candidate who has been pitted against Congress’s Digvijay Singh.

In an interview to TV9, Pragya Thakur said she was one of the people who demolished the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992 and she was proud of it. The Masjid was a blot on the country, and that’s why it was removed, added Thakur. She also claimed to climp atop the Masjid and broke it. Thanking God for giving her the opportunity to demolish the structure, Pragya Thakur said she will ensure that a Ram Temple is built at the site.

After receiving the EC notice Pragya Thakur said she had gone there, demolished the Babri Masjid and won’t deny it. She also said that she will go there and help in the construction of the Ram temple and nobody could stop her from doing that.

Pragya Singh Thakur, BJP's Bhopal candidate: Yes, I had gone there (Ayodhya), I had said it y'day too, not denying it. I had demolished the structure. I will go there & help in the construction of Ram temple, nobody can stop us from doing that, Ram rashtra hain, rashtra Ram hain. pic.twitter.com/d1g5kBA8Az — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2019

The 48-year-old is one of the accused in the 2006 Malegaon blast case that killed six and left 100 injured under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The Sadhvi is currently out on bail and her candidature has been challenged by the father of one of the men who died in the blast.

