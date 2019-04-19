Seeking to distance itself from the raging controversy, BJP on Friday issued a statement, saying that the party considers the 26/11 hero Hemant Karkare as a martyr and Sadhvi Pragya Thakur’s remarks were personal, which she may have said because of her mental and physical pain she had suffered.

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur’s comment on 26/11 hero Hemant Karkare personal, may be due to mental torture, says BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was on a damage-control mode on Friday after its Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya Thakur’s unsavory comment against former Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare triggered a major controversy. Sadhvi Pragya had said at a press conference on Thursday that Karkare had died because she had cursed him. Seeking to distance itself from the raging controversy, BJP has issued a statement, saying the party considers the 26/11 hero as a martyr and her remarks were personal, which she may have said because of her mental and physical pain she had suffered.

Sadhvi Pragya had boasted about her “curse” on 26/11 hero and said that he was killed by terrorists in less than two months after she had told him he would be finished. Reacting to the development, BJP’s Nalin Kohli said that the remarks are evidently her point of view, perhaps because she herself had undergone an investigation when she was in jail in the 2008 Malegaon blasts. Kohli stressed that his party respects everyone, including Hemant Karkare, who sacrificed their lives for the country, and BJP won’t do politics on national heroes.

Nalin Kohli, BJP: Respect every son&daughter of India who sacrificed their lives for motherland. What Pragya ji has said, that would evidently be her point of view perhaps because she herself underwent an investigation. We salute sacrifice of Karkare ji & won't do politics on it. pic.twitter.com/YxYLkOlezY — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2019

Commenting on Sadhvi Pragya’s comment, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who is contesting against her from Bhopal, said that the Election Commission had already stated that no political comments should be made on the army and martyrs. He said that Hemant Karkare was an honest and committed officer, who attained martyrdom for the people of Mumbai in a terror attack.

Digvijaya Singh on Pragya Thakur's comment on Mumbai ATS chief late Hemant Karkare: EC has clearly said that no political comments should be made on Army&martyrs. Hemant Karkare ji was an honest&committed officer who attained martyrdom for the people of Mumbai in a terror attack. pic.twitter.com/kJCz2p42b2 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2019

Karkare had died fighting terrorists during the November 26, 2008 Mumbai terror attack, in which 166 people were killed. As the chief of the anti-terror squad, he had also investigated Sadhvi Pragya in connection with the blasts in Malegaon two months before that.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More