If you had been a little busy yesterday you may have missed it, but just in case here’s it again: an elderly man in saffron clothes was caught masturbating at a protest in New Delhi seeking action against the accused in the Kathua rape case and harsher punishment for rape convicts including the death penalty. This elderly saffron-clad dirty old man, however, was least concerned with the protest and was busy at it. Shock, dismay and so-what has been the major reaction to what he did in public.

But there are several other saffron-clad men, self-proclaimed ‘god-men’, who have been accused of several sex offences. Spiritual leaders Swami Nithyananda, Asaram Bapu, Swami Bhimanand, and Swami Vikasanand are some who have been charged of rape, murder, cheating, and other crimes. While many have been convicted, others are accused in a number of crimes and the cases are still going on in the court. Although these self-proclaimed gurus have thousands of followers, who have protested against their arrest, few of them have finally been convicted. Here are some religious and spiritual leaders who were arrested for a sex offence:

Swami Nithyananda:

The 40-year-old spiritual leader was arrested back in 2010 after allegations of rape, criminal intimidation and cheating were made against him. Fresh charges of rape were levelled against him in 2012, leading to a second arrest. The petitioner accused him of raping her multiple times. The complaint says Nithyananda insisted on “seeking moksha through sexual union” with several female devotees by claiming to be incarnations of various gods. Alongside there are seven more cases against his foundation, on allegations of fraud in India and the United States.

Asaram:

The self-proclaimed godman, who was well respected among the spiritually minded, had egg on his face for saying the December 16, 2012 gangrape victim should have called her rapists bhaiya and begged them to let her go instead of resisting rape. In 2013, Asaram “Bapu” made national headlines as he was arrested in connection with a sexual assault case on a minor. According to the complaint lodged on August 20, 2013, Asaram raped the then 16-year-old girl on the pretext of blessing her at his ashram in Jodhpur. After his arrest and emboldened by the girl and her family daring to speak out against Asaram, other victims started coming out and reporting similar incidents against him. Also, the accused has also allegedly assaulted many victims including a number of minor girls. Judgement is due in the case on April 25. Asaram is in the Jodhpur Central Jail.

Swami Bhimanand:

Shreemurath Dwivedi, known as Ichchadhari Sant Swami Bhimanand Maharaj Chitrakoot Wale, was arrested in 2010 for running a Rs 500-crore sex racket at his ashram. Dwivedi and his alleged tout Praveen were charged under various provisions of law for running a sex racket and supplying call girls. It is said Dwivedi amassed crores from flesh trade.

Ram Rahim:

Self-proclaimed godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the rape of two sadhvis at the Dera Sacha Sauda ashram. On August 28, 2018, Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years in jail.

Swami Vikasanand:

This swami from Jabalpur was arrested in 2006 for sexually abusing minor girls and making pornographic films. Around 60 such films were found in his possession at the time of his arrest. He was subsequently jailed.

