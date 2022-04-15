This comes after a major scuffle broke out between student groups on Ram Navami on April 10.

Saffron flags were spotted outside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus along with ‘Bhagwa JNU’ posters on Friday. This comes after a major scuffle broke out between student groups on Ram Navami on April 10. This followed tension between two groups of students – Left activists and ABVP members.

The JNU administration said that no violence will be tolerated on campus and warned the students from getting involved in any incident which disturbs peace and harmony on campus.

Meanwhile, the newly-appointed Vice-Chancellor Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on Wednesday said JNU is a nationalist institution and not “Tukde-Tukde” as there is public perception.