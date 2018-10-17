At least 4 people were killed and 8 others injured after a pick up van collided with a tractor in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place last night around 9:30pm near Chilkana, news agency ANI reported.

At least 4 people were killed and 8 others injured after a pick up van collided with a tractor in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place last night around 9:30pm near Chilkana, news agency ANI reported. The deceased include 3 minors, District Magistrate said. He further added that all injured have been admitted to hospital for treatment and are out of danger. Reports said that tractor was overloaded at the time of the incident.

The driver fled the spot after the accident. A case has been registered against the driver under Motor Vehicles Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. A probe is on. The senior police officials said he will be arrested soon. Soon after the incident, District Magistrate and the SSP reached the district hospital and inquired about the injured.

The victims were travelling to Saharanpur to pay obeisance at the Shakumbhari Devi temple. The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Usha, 16-year-old Manoj, 14-year-old Komal and 2-year-old Vansh.

On Saturday, a similar accident was reported in Raebareli distrcit of Uttar Pradesh where 7 people were killed and 35 others injured a collision between a private bus and a pickup van near Madaripur village.

The accident took place in the Uchahar police station area. Expressing grief over the shocking accident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 each for the injured. report said.

In 2017, over 1.4 lakh people were killed in road accidents in the country, according to Ministry of State for Road Transport and Highways.

