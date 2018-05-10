Restrictions have been imposed in many parts of the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh after the after the brother of a Bhim Army leader was shot dead in Ramnagar area on Wednesday afternoon, May 9. As the news of his death unfurled, several members of the Bhim Army met at the hospital; he had been taken to, demanding action against the upper house Thakur community.

Tension escalated in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, after the brother of the Bhim Army district president Kamal Walia was shot dead in Ramnagar area on Wednesday afternoon, May 9. The incident comes exactly after 1 year the district witnessed violent clashes between Dalits and Thakurs over the Maharana Pratap Jayanti commemorations. 24-year-old Sachin was shot around 12:15 pm, where he was close to his house. Fearing a rise in tension in the region, restrictions have been put in many parts of the area, and have the internet services have been suspended.

As the news of his death unfurled, several members of the Bhim Army met at the hospital; he had been taken to, demanding action against the upper house Thakur community. “Sachin was in a street on the other side of the locality when he was shot dead. He was rushed to the government hospital, which declared him dead on arrival. Our family and Bheem Army members are in the hospital,” told Abhishek, the deceased’s cousin to the leading daily, Indian Expres.

In May 2017, Saharanpur witnessed clashes between Dalits and Thakurs after members of the Dalit community in district’s Shabbirpur village raised objections to loud music which was played by Thankur community during a procession in order to honour/glorify the Rajput ruler Maharana Pratap.

At least 25 Dalit houses had been blazed while a man from Thakur community was killed, in the aftermath of the clashes district has remained tense since yesteryear’s clashes. Meanwhile, in the wake of April 2 Bharat Bandh organised by Dalit groups over the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, many people have been held.

