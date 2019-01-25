Sobti breathed her last in a Delhi hospital. She received the Sahitya Akademi award for her novel Zindaginama.

Renowned author and essayist Krishna Sobti passed away at 93 earlier this morning. She was admitted to a Delhi Hospital for the last two months where she breathed her last. Her family confirmed that she was in the ICU for the past week and would have completed her 94 years in February. Ashok Maheswari, Sobti’s friend and managing director of Rajkamal Prakashan said, “Even after being extremely sick, she was very much aware of her thoughts, about what was happening in the society,”.

Sobti, who received the 1980 Sahitya Akademi Award for her novel Zindaginama wrote mainly on women-centric issues like female identity and sexuality. Other than Sahitya Akademi, she was also a recipient of the 2017 Jnanpith award for her contribution to Indian Literature.

Sobti’s other major works include Sobti eka sohabata, Dara se bichuri, Mitro Marajani, Surajmukhi andhere ke. She was also nominated for the Padma Bhushan during the UPA government in 2010, however she refused to accept it.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More