Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader of Jammu and Kashmir, Saifuddin Soz said that former Pakistan army chief Pervez Musharraf was right, who had said that Kashmir wants independence and today the situation is same. After the controversial statement, BJP spokesperson hit back saying there’s a Pakistan outside India and a Pakistan within the Congress.

Senior Congress Leader Saifuddin Soz on Friday, June 22, kicked a controversy saying if the people of Jammu and Kashmir have to choose the nationality of the region then they would like to be an independent state. Saifuddin Soz also said that former Pakistan dictator Pervez Musharraf was right, who had said that Kashmir wants independence.

As per news agency ANI, Soz said Musharraf had said people of Kashmiri don’t want to go with Pakistan and their first choice is independence.

He further added that the statement was true then and remains true now also. I agree to the same, but it’s not possible.

Congress leader’s statement came a few days after BJP-PDP alliance break up. Soz told media persons that he has incorporated all his views in his upcoming book, Kashmir: Glimpses of History and the Story of Struggle.

Hitting back at Congress veteran BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said there’s a Pakistan outside of India and a Pakistan within the Congress.

While terrorist group LeT endorses the statement of Congress leader GulamNavi Azad, top Congress Neta Saifuddin Soz declares that Kashmiris want to be independent!!

Alas there’s a Pakistan outside of India & a Pakistan within the Congress!#CongMahagatbandhanWithLeT pic.twitter.com/IDsnjwkm4u — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) June 22, 2018

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Twitter asked that what is wrong with these Congress leaders?

After LeT Chief endorsed Ghulam Nabi Azad, Senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz returns the favour and endorses Musharraf. What is wrong with these Congress leaders? खाते यहाँ की हैं, और बजाते वहाँ की… No wonder Rahul Gandhi rushed to endorse the ‘टुकड़े टुकड़े’ gang… Shame. pic.twitter.com/LWNA0XyB0Y — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 22, 2018

Earlier, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had said that he loves Pakistan because he loves India.

Keeping his view on India-Pakistan issues and relations, Mani Shankar Aiyar had said that that there should be talks between both the nations.

He had said that he loved Pakistan as much as India. Asserting the importance of dialogue, Mani Shankar Aiyar had said there should be an uninterrupted dialogue between both the countries.

“There is only one way to resolve the India-Pakistan issue and that is by way of uninterrupted and un-interruptible dialogue,” said Mani Shankar Aiyar.

