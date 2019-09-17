Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan has been allowed to offload up to 25% of total iron ore production in the previous year. It will be subject to clearance from the respective State Governments, where the mines are located, after following the procedure. It will be valid for a total period of 2 years. This implies that more than 7 million Tonnes of iron ore, that is produced at different mines of Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chattisgarh, can be offloaded by Steel Authority of India (SAIL) to the domestic market after getting clearance fro the respective state governments which will enable SAIL to not only accomplish its requirements but also partially cater to shortfall in domestic iron ore requirement.

In a separate order that has been released by Steel Authority of India (SAIL), has been allowed to dispose of the old stock of 70 million Tonnes of low-grade iron fines and ores being dumped across various captive mines of SAIL, after receiving permission from the states(Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chattisgarh). It is a positive step forward towards the protection of environment and release of value from hitherto dumped material.

As per provision of Section 8A(6) of Mines and Minerals (Development & Regulation) Act, 1957 (in short, MMDR Act, 1957), the lease of 31 working iron mines will be expiring on March 31, 2020. After the expiry, it is likely to lead to a shortfall of 60 Million Tonnes of iron ore in the market.

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan lauded the initiative. He said ensuring raw material security for the Indian steel industry has been the top priority of the government. He added the Central government has taken several moves towards the development of it and the order passed by the Ministry of Mines has been an important step forward in the direction.

