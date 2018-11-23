A couple of days after Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) assembly was dissolved by the governor Satya Pal Malik, J&K Peoples' Conference chief Sajad Lone has said that his alliance with the BJP, which claimed to form the government in the state, was not a crime. Addressing a press conference, Sajad Lone also hit out at the alliance between Congress, National Conference (NC) and Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) and termed it an opportunistic one.

A couple of days after Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) assembly was dissolved by the governor Satya Pal Malik, Peoples’ Conference chief Sajad Lone has said that his alliance with the BJP was not a crime. Addressing a press conference, Sajad Lone hit out at the alliance between Congress, National Conference (NC) and Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and termed it an opportunistic one. Lone’s remarks on the current situation in J&K has come after Congress, NC and PDP on one side and Sajad Lone while mentioning that he had the support of the BJP and other MLAs on the other side, claimed to form the government in the state. Speaking about his pact with the BJP, Sajad Lone mentioned that they were ready to face the fresh elections in the state.

Months before, the BJP has pulled out of the J&K government and broke the alliance with the PDP. Announcing the break-up of the alliance between the BJP and PDP, Ram Madhav had said that terrorism, violence and radicalisation had witnessed a growth.

