Sajjan Kumar moves Supreme Court: Former Congress stalwart Sajjan Kumar moved Supreme Court on Saturday, December 22, challenging the life imprisonment he was lately awarded by the Delhi High Court in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The development comes after Kumar was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by Delhi High Court in killing 5 members of a Sikh family in Raj Nagar, south Delhi and burning down a gurudwara in the capital in 1984.

The senior advocate representing the victims of riots case, H S Phoolka, reportedly said that he has been told by the top court that the ex-senior Congress leader has filed an appeal against the Delhi High Court’s pronouncement. On the other hand, victims have already filed a caveat to prevent any mitigation in favour of Kumar. Meanwhile, the high court had on Friday dismissed Kumar’s PIL seeking an extension of time to concede for serving his punishment, saying it is imperative to assure the victims that despite various obstacles truth will prevail.

1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Sajjan Kumar has moved Supreme Court today and filed an appeal against his conviction in recent judgement of Delhi High Court. pic.twitter.com/Vu1GOEw9zb — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2018

On Thursday, Kumar also appeared in a lower court in another case for killing a man in Delhi’s Sultanpuri area. In the meantime, following his conviction, the Congress leader wrote to the party chief Rahul Gandhi saying he would step down from the party.

