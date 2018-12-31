Ex-Congress leader Sajjan Kumar to surrender before Karkardooma Court in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Sajjan Kumar had moved Supreme Court on Saturday, December 22, challenging the life imprisonment he was awarded by the Delhi High Court in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The development came after Kumar was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by Delhi High Court in killing 5 members of a Sikh family in Raj Nagar, south Delhi and burning down a gurudwara in the capital in 1984.

Ex-Congress leader Sajjan Kumar surrender before Karkardooma Court in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, who was awarded life sentence by Delhi High Court in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, is likely to surrender before Karkardooma Court or Tihar jail authorities today, the ANI reported.

Sajjan Kumar had moved Supreme Court on Saturday, December 22, challenging the life imprisonment he was awarded by the Delhi High Court in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The development came after Kumar was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by Delhi High Court in killing 5 members of a Sikh family in Raj Nagar, south Delhi and burning down a gurudwara in the capital in 1984. On November 16, Cham Kaur, the witness of the case, had identified Kumar before the court and alleged that Sajjan Kumar instigated the mob to kill Sikhs. Ex-Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, Brahmanand Gupta and Ved Prakash are facing the murder and rioting case trails and are accused of killing Surjit Singh in Delhi’s Sultanpuri area.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed Sajjan Kumar’s plea who was seeking more time to surrender.

A day after Delhi High Court announced him guilty, in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, senior Congress leader Sajjan Kumar had resigned from the primary membership of the party. Former MLA and senior leader Sajjan Kumar sent his resignation to Congress president Rahul Gandhi saying that he resigning from the primary membership of the party in the wake of the judgement of the Delhi High court.

