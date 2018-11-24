Sakshi Maharaj's shocker: BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj, who is notorious for making contentious remarks, has called for the demolition of Jama Masjid in Delhi. Sakshi Maharaj, who represents Uttar Pradesh's Unnao in Lok Sabha, has claimed that if Jama Masjid was demolished, idols of Hindu deities would be found. The BJP MP added that he should be hanged if idols were not found beneath the staircase of the mosque.

Sakshi Maharaj’s shocker: BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj, who is notorious for making contentious remarks, has called for the demolition of Jama Masjid in Delhi. Sakshi Maharaj, who represents Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao in Lok Sabha, has claimed that if Jama Masjid was demolished, idols of Hindu deities would be found. The BJP MP added that he should be hanged if idols were not found beneath the staircase of the mosque. His statement comes at a time when the Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad are gearing up for a show of strength in Ayodhya. They have demanded the Centre to bring an ordinance for the construction Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

With less than six months left for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the clamour for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya by Hindu outfits is reaching a crescendo. The BJP parliamentarian said the mosque has been constructed on the remains of a Hindu temple. In a controversial video that has now gone viral on social media, the BJP MP is seen saying that his first statement after entering the politics was let Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi (Varanasi) be and instead demolish Delhi’s Jama Masjid.

#WATCH: BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj says in Unnao "Rajneeti mein jab aaya to pehla mera statement tha Mathura mein, Ayodhya Mathura Kashi ko chhodo Dilli ki Jama Masjid todo, agar seedhion mein murtiyaan na nikle to mujhe faansi pe latka dena." (22.11.2018) pic.twitter.com/9pywDQ2flB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 24, 2018

However, this is not the first time that Sakshi Maharaj has made a polarising remark. The Hindu leader has made many controversial remarks ever since the BJP came to power in 2014. Last month, Sakshi Maharaj had criticised the Supreme order for the delay in Ayodhya land dispute case. Jama Masjid, one of the largest mosques in the country, was built was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan between 1644 and 1656.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More