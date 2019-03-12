Sakshi Maharaj demands BJP allot him MP ticket from Unnao or face consequences: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Unnao argued the party should allow him contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections as he is the only OBC candidate in the BJP.

Sakshi Maharaj demands BJP allot him MP ticket from Unnao or face consequences: Sakshi Maharaj, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Unnao, has threatened senior BJP leaders to allot him ticket or face consequences. Sakshi Maharaj has written to Uttar Pradesh BJP secretary Mahendra Nath Pandey asking him to grant a ticket to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, reports said. Speculation has been doing the rounds that Sakshi Maharaj may not get the ticket for re-election. Apart from being a hardliner coming up with bizarre demands, Sakshi Maharaj’s photograph grinning on the funeral cortege of a CRPF martyr in Unnao had become viral on social media and drawn flak for the party.

Maharaj argued the party should allow him contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections as he is the only Other Backward Classes candidate in the BJP. Sachchidanand Hari Sakshi, also known as Sakshi Maharaj, had won the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao. Apart from that, he had also won the general election in 1991 from Mathura, 1996 and 1998 from Farrukhabad.





In 2015, Sakshi Maharaj had said Hindu women must produce 4 children each to protect their faith which is the Sangh Parivar’s sceptre to target Muslims. After the Dadri lynching of Mohammed Akhlaq in 2015, the MP had said the then UP government of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was more than willing to pay Rs 20 lakh relief after the initially announced Rs 10 lakh but the government won’t even cough up Rs 20,000 if a Hindu died. With the Dadri lynching pivoting on alleged cow slaughter, the Unnao MP was not forgiving and threatened to kill or get killed in protecting the cow.

The BJP MP from Unnao was criticised on social media for laughing and waiving from the truck carrying the mortal remains of CRPF jawan Ajit Kumar who was killed in Pulwama terrorist attack.

