Bollywood actor Salman Khan has always been known for charitable works. The Sultan actor has clarified that he is not contesting Lok Sabha elections 2019. and not campaigning for any party. The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.

Earlier, the Tubelight actor retweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet and urged people to exercise vote and participate in making the Government. Salman has been involved in more than half a dozen major controversies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked Bollywood film stars to urge their fans in their owns ways to inspire and motivate to cast vote in the upcoming elections 2019.

Salman Khan on Thursday wrote on Twitter that being in a democracy, it is the right of every Indian to vote. The actor urged people to exercise their right and participate in making the Government.

We are a democracy and it is every Indian's right to vote. I urge every eligible Indian to exercise your right and participate in making the Government. https://t.co/WsTdJ3w84O — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 21, 2019

After hours, the Bollywood Sultan asked his fans that he is not contesting any election in the country not backing any political party in the upcoming elections 2019

Contrary to the rumours I am not contesting elections nor campaigning for any political party.. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 21, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked several Bollywood actors Including Salman Khan to make an appeal to inspire and motivate their fans in their own ways to encourage them for votes. Modi had also requested Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Shankar Mahadevan, Lata Mangeshkar, AR Rahman, Bajpayee Manoj, to inspire and motivate their fans to encourage them for votes.

PM Modi had tagged Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in his Tweet and appealed them to inspire and motivate youth in your their Andaz to vote so that they can strengthen Apna Democracy and Apna country.

Voting is not only a right but it’s also a duty. Dear @BeingSalmanKhan and @aamir_khan, It is time to inspire and motivate youth in your own Andaz to vote so that we can strengthen Apna Democracy & Apna country. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Nearly three decades in his film career, Salman has been involved in more than half a dozen major controversies. From black bucks to hit-and-run case, Salman has been in the limelight. He had also been in the news because of his reported link-ups and break-ups with other leading actresses like Somy Ali, Sangeeta Bijlani, Katrina Kaif, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The Dabangg Khan is shooting for his next flick Bharat.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 are scheduled to be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.

