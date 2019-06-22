Bollywood actor Salman Khan who recently rocked the box office with his latest film Bharat, on Saturday shared a video racing with a horse. The video has garnered thousands of likes and shares and people are extending their love in the comment section.

The nation knows of the strength of the Sultan and in this new video, Salman Khan can be seen racing and defeating the horse. Salman Khan shared the video for his fans through his official Twitter account. The Bharat actor is known for his hardcore training and fitness, and this time he was racing with a horse.

Salman Khan captioned the video on Twitter saying, “overpower horsepower…fun run with @iamzahero”. Actor Zaheer Iqbal, who was last seen in the movie Notebook can be riding the horse. Zaheer was discovered by Salman Khan and the Bharat actor helped Zaheer Iqbal launch his career in the Bollywood industry.

Overpower horse power … fun run with @iamzahero pic.twitter.com/32trp8v0ih — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 22, 2019

Within 30 minutes the video has been retweeted more than a thousand times and has more than 6000 likes. This shows how much the fans love the actor. Some fans have even commented calling Salman Khan a superman. Previously Salman Khan was seen riding a horse in the Movie Tiger Zinda Hai.

The Actor will be next seen Dabangg 3 along with Sonakshi Sinha.

