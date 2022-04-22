After cleric Tauqir Raza of Uttar Pradesh announced that post-Eid, he will launch a countrywide "jail bharo" agitation, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said that no power has been born in India to divide the country

A day after cleric Tauqir Raza of Uttar Pradesh announced that post-Eid, he will launch a countrywide “jail bharo” agitation, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said that no power has been born in India to divide the country. The response came after Delhi’s Jahangirpuri anti-encroachment drive, which alleges to target people from a specific community.

The senior member of Congress stated, “Whatever anyone says, my position is unmistakable. There has never been a power capable of dividing India. A few can mislead the public, but the country’s soul cannot be broken because India is unbreakable.”

He further convicted that the religious issue in India is causing a lot of alarm.

Following the demolition drive in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, where sectarian violence erupted lately, cleric Tauqir Raza of Uttar Pradesh has called for a ‘prison bharo’ uprising after Ramazan Eid if the government does not change its methods, claiming that the matter is being investigated in a biassed manner.

The demolition drive has been criticized by many opposition leaders including Shashi Tharoor, Rahul Gandhi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Delhi Environment Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai, Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politburo member Brinda Karat.

Meanwhile, Owaisi called the act a “targeted drive against a particular community.”