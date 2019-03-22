Sam Pitroda on Pulwama terror attack: Pitroda's remarks on Pulwama terror attack came a day after Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav alleged that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government had hatched the Pulwama conspiracy to get votes in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Speaking on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, Sam Pitroda said it is naive to assume that just because some people came to Mumbai illegally via sea route and and killed several people, every citizen of Pakistan should be blamed.

Sam Pitroda on Pulwama terror attack: Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda on Friday said there is nothing new about the Pulwama terror attack because terrorist attacks happen in the country all the time and it happened in Mumbai also. The then UPA government led by prime minister Manmohan Singh could have reacted to Pakistan-sponsored 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks by sending Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets to launch air strikes inside Pakistan but that is not the right approach for the country to deal with the world. Pitroda’s remarks on Pulwama terror attack came a day after Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav alleged that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government had hatched the Pulwama conspiracy to get votes in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Speaking on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, Pitroda said it is naive to assume that just because some people came to Mumbai illegally via sea route and killed several people, every citizen of Pakistan should be blamed. He said he doesn’t believe in that way and the government should not jump to a conclusion and claim about Pakistan’s involvement in the terrorist attack. Questioning the government on the number of terrorists killed in Balakot air strike, Pitroda said if the government says 300 people were killed, the country wants to know that but the global media claims that nobody was killed and it hurts him as an Indian citizen.

#WATCH Sam Pitroda,Indian Overseas Congress Chief, says, "8 people(26/11 terrorists) come&do something, you don’t jump on entire nation(Pakistan).Naive to assume that just because some people came &attacked,every citizen of that nation is to be blamed.I don’t believe in that way" pic.twitter.com/K66Ds4p3ke — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2019

Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers lost their lives when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber detonated a mini-van filled with explosive beside a CRPF convoy on Jammu-Srinagar highway on February 14, 2019. India responded with an air strike on a JeM camp in Balakot, inside Pakistan.

Pitroda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi symbolises a strong government and strong is not necessarily a good thing for democracy because Hitler was also very strong, all dictators are strong, Chinese leader is very strong…India will have to decide if they really want a strong government in 2019, he added.

Congress has not commented on the shocking statement made by Pitroda yet. In the past, several Congress leaders including Digvijaya Singh, Kapil Sibal and Navjot Singh Siddhu have sought Balakot air strike proof from the government and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee joined the bandwagon despite the IAF’s claim about hitting terrorist camps deep inside Pakistan. Even, senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, P Chidambaram, Delhi Congress leader Haroon Yusuf blamed the government for politicising the Balakot air strike. The attack didn’t end there. Congress parliamentarian from Karnataka B K Hariprasad stooped to another low. He stirred a controversy with his “match-fixing” comments on the Pulwama suicide bombing while attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Levelling serious allegations against the BJP, Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Wednesday said the BJP hatched the Pulwama conspiracy to get votes in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. He also alleged the paramilitary forces are unhappy with the government because the CRPF jawans were killed for votes in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. The leader, who is also Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle, said the terrorist attack in Pulwama took place despite intelligence input about a possible attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was not closed for such a massive movement of troops while the jawans were allowed to travel in a bus without full-proof security design…if the government changes, several big shots will land in soup, Yadav said (Paramilitary forces dukhi hain sarkar se, jawan maar diye gaye vote ke liye,checking nahi thi Jammu-Srinagar ke beech mein, jawano ko simple buses main bhej diya,ye sazish thi, abhi nahi kehna chahta, jab sarkar badlegi, iski jaanch hogi, tab bade-bade log phasenge).

Hitting out at his political opponents over the Pulwama terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the recent IAF strike on Pakistan has hurt some in India.

Sam Pitroda is an internationally known telecom engineer, inventor, entrepreneur and policymaker who was born to a Gujarati family as Satyanarayan Gangaram Pitroda in Odisha’s Titilagarh. He is closely associated with the Nehru-Gandhi family and was an advisor to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. Pitroda, who is also known as the father of India’s communication revolution, headed the country’s National Knowledge Commission and served as an advisor to former prime minister Manmohan Singh on public information infrastructure and innovation.

