Sam Pitroda’s Hua Toh Hua remark: Rahul Gandhi says Pitroda should apologise to nation, those guilty of 1984 anti-Sikh riots will be punished

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that Sam Pitroda should apologize to the nation over his remarks on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. While reiterating his stand on the controversial remarks made by the Congress leader Sam Pitroda, Rahul Gandhi said that Pitroda should be ashamed of his remark and should publicly apologize for it. While addressing a rally in Fatehgarh Sahib, Rahul said that he has personally called up Pitroda to demand an apology for his anti-Sikh remark.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had said that am Pitroda was wrong to say what he did. I told him that you cannot say things like this. There is no debate on the 1984 tragedy. Whoever committed violence, they should be punished 100 percent.

In an interview to a news channel, Rahul Gandhi had said that Pitroda was wrong to remark on the tragedy. There should be no debate on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Those guilty should be punished.

on May 9, Overseas Indian Congress chief Sam Pitroda had made a controversial remark on 1984 anti-Sikh riots while termed it hua toh hua (What happened, happened). Later. Piroda asserted that his Hindi is not good and his statement was completely twisted and was taken out of context.

Congress party later issued a statement and distanced itself from the Pitroda’s remarks. The party also said that justice should be given to the victims of both 1984 and 2002 riots.

BJP also attacked Congress party over Pitroda’s comments. BJP president Amit Shah asked Rahul Gandhi whether the matter had ended with Pitroda tendering an apology for justifying the Sikh killings. Shah asserted that the Narendra Modi government had ensured justice to the families of the 1984 riot victims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also hit out at the Congress for the remarks made by Pitroda saying that it reflected the character and arrogance of the opposition.

