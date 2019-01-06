Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that he is ready to face the questions from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Akhilesh Yadav targetted the state's Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government and said that people will also answer BJP in the upcoming elections.

Illegal mining case: The Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that he is ready to face the questions from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In a sarcastic manner, Akhilesh Yadav said that the people of the state are also ready to answer the Yogi Adityanath government. SP leader said that that culture and hatred politics saffron party is doing will shoot-back against them in future.

Akhilesh Yadav told the reporters that Samajwadi Party is making efforts to win maximum Lok Sabha seats. People who wants to stop us, have the CBI with them. Once the Congress did CBI probe, and he was questioned. If BJP is doing the same then CBI will grill quiz him and he will surely answer the investigating agency. But, the people of the state are ready to answer BJP.

