After joining the party, Shalini Yadav said that she will work under the leadership of SP president Akhilesh Yadav and will act according to his directions.

Samajwadi Party has fielded Shalini Yadav against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the prestigious Varanasi seat on Monday. Shalini Yadav, who is the daughter-in-law of former Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson Shyam Lal Yadav, had unsuccessfully run for the Mayoral poll of Varanasi Municipal Corporation in 2017 on a Congress.

Her father-in-law Shyam Lal Yadav was a senior Congress leader and had represented Varanasi in Parliament. After joining the party, she said that she will work under the leadership of SP president Akhilesh Yadav and will act according to his directions.

The Samajwadi Party had also announced the names of candidates for Chandauli and Mirza[pur Lok Sabha seats.

Sanjay Chauhan has been named as the party candidate from Chandauli seat, Ramcharitra Nishad has been nominated from Mirzapur.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More